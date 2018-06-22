We’ve already broken the rain record. More rain is on the way.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 7.27" inches of rain that fell at Richmond International Airport Friday morning resulted in the second-wettest day in Richmond's recorded weather history. More rain is expected to fall as a more organized line of rain and storms will move in from the west this evening.

These storms will contain heavy rain once again that will contribute to more flooding potential.

Temperatures Friday will remain in the lower and middle 80s to the south with 70s to the north.

There will be some scattered storms Saturday, and the chance for a few storms Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the lower 90s for the weekend.

Friday's rain helped break the Richmond record for most rain fall in June at 12.74". The old record was 9.93". Again, more rain is on the way.

This morning's rain pushes us over the top by a mile. 2018 is now the wettest June on record. #rvawx @CBS6 @Flack4RIC — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) June 22, 2018

With over 7.25" of rain, today has already become the 2nd wettest day in recorded history in RVA per the KRIC ASOS. #rvawx @CBS6 @Flack4RIC — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) June 22, 2018