Pipe replacement to close portion of River Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A pipe replacement will close a portion of River Road (Route 602) in Chesterfield on Tuesday, June 26.

Beginning at 8 a.m., River Road will be closed to through traffic between Walkes Quarter Road and Black Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to follow these detour routes:

Eastbound River Rd. (Rt. 602) – Take Black Rd. (Rt. 603) north to Winterpock Rd. (Rt. 621) east to Beach Rd. (Rt. 655) east to Riverway Rd. south to Walkes Quarter Rd. south back to River Rd.

Westbound River Rd. (Rt. 602) – Take Walkes Quarter Rd. north to Riverway Rd. north to Beach Rd. (Rt. 655) west to Winterpock Rd. (Rt. 621) west to Black Rd. (Rt. 603) south back to River Rd.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).