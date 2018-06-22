LIVE UPDATES: Overnight flash floods impact Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning caused flash flooding and high water around Central Virginia. The rain has closed several roads due to high water. Scroll down for updates on the situation.
Airport spokesperson says some ramps have substantial amounts of water on them, Terminal Drive is closed, most parking lots are closed, access roads in and out of the airport are flooded,
Flooding concerns prompted overnight emergency crews to respond to Dock Street, Forest Hill Avenue, Bainbridge, McDonough St, Braeside Dr, and N 21st Street at Jefferson Ave in Richmond.
5:42 a.m. from VDOT: All eastbound lanes on I-64 are closed near mile marker 196 (one mile east of Laburnum Avenue) due to high water. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 195 (Laburnum Avenue). All westbound lanes are also closed due to high water. Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder. Expect delays.
