LIVE UPDATES: Overnight flash floods impact Richmond

Posted 5:57 am, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04AM, June 22, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning caused flash flooding and high water around Central Virginia. The rain has closed several roads due to high water. Scroll down for updates on the situation.

Scott Wise June 22, 20186:10 am

Airport spokesperson says some ramps have substantial amounts of water on them, Terminal Drive is closed, most parking lots are closed, access roads in and out of the airport are flooded,

Scott Wise June 22, 20186:07 am

Flooding concerns prompted overnight emergency crews to respond to Dock Street, Forest Hill Avenue, Bainbridge, McDonough St, Braeside Dr, and N 21st Street at Jefferson Ave in Richmond.

Scott Wise June 22, 20186:06 am

5:42 a.m. from VDOT: All eastbound lanes on I-64 are closed near mile marker 196 (one mile east of Laburnum Avenue) due to high water. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 195 (Laburnum Avenue). All westbound lanes are also closed due to high water. Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder. Expect delays.

Scott Wise June 22, 20185:59 am