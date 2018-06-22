Hopewell man dies from injuries in Whitcomb Court shooting last month

RICHMOND, Va. – A Hopewell man has died in the hospital after being wounded in a shooting last month in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in Richmond.

Richmond Police has identified the victim as 30-year-old Charles H. Pope Jr.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m., on Tuesday, May 29, in the 2300 block of Bethel Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Pope inside a vehicle suffering from an gunshot wound.

Pope was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries on Thursday, June 21.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.