Henrico Firefighters rescue drivers stranded in flash floods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Fire crews were called to assist people from at least seven vehicles stranded in high water Friday morning.

More than seven inches of rain fell Friday morning in eastern Henrico, making it the second rainiest day ever recorded at Richmond International Airport.

The following roads remain closed in Henrico:

Wilson Road at Laburnum Avenue

Charles City Rd b/w Turner Rd. and Yahley Mill Rd.

Bickerstaff Rd at Oakland Rd.

Poplar Spring Rd. south of Portugee Rd.

Portuguee Rd. b/w LaFrance Rd. and Memorial Dr

Beulah Rd. b/w Charles City Rd. and the railroad tracks