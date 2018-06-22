× These Henrico roads are closed due to flooding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than seven inches of rain fell in eastern Henrico Friday morning. The 7.25″ of rain measured at Richmond International Airport made it the second wettest day in Richmond on record. More rain is expected throughout the day.

As of 9 a.m., the following roads were closed in eastern Henrico due to high water:

E. Washington St. at N. Mullens Rd.

Bickerstaff Rd. b/w Oakland Rd. and Oakano Dr.

Darbytown Rd. at the CSX overpass (b/w Louisa St. and Oakland Rd.)

Meadow Rd at Early Forest Circle

Audubon Dr. at Oakleys Ln.

Audubon Dr. at Airport Dr.

Glen Alden Dr. at Charles City Road

Friday afternoon will be cooler with our highs to the 75° to 80° range. Showers will be around at times, with rain more likely west of Interstate 95.