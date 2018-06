RICHMOND, Va – Get ready Richmond! “Fake the Funk” The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle is coming to town hosted by and benefitting the nonprofit “Girls Like Me.” Founder and Executive Director of Girls Like Me Deja Coley stopped by to talk about her organization and the upcoming lip sync battle.

The event will take place at the Hippodrome Theater’s Speakeasy Wednesday, June 27th at 7pm. For more information go to: https://www.girlslikemerva.org/