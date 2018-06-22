‘She woke up screaming:’ Daughter’s cry for help wakes up mom to flooded apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A single mother of two daughters continued to clean-up Friday afternoon after floods filled her Fulton neighborhood apartment.

Photographs snapped by Shantelle Pegram showed several inches of water inside her Ashley Oaks Apartment on Jenni Scher Road.

"Probably 3:46 this morning my oldest daughter woke up screaming," Pegram recounted. "I got up and stepped on the floor. It was a puddle of water."

Pegram said she waded to the front door where flood waters were rushing in from the parking lot.

Neighbors believed the storm drains clogged forcing the brown water into at least four ground-floor apartments.

"It's not just me. My neighbors next door have a 5-month-old baby and they haven't been back since this morning," Pegram explained.

Friday's rain helped break the Richmond record for most rain fall in June at 12.74". The old record was 9.93".

Pegram was grateful when maintenance workers helped clean up her apartment.

Five large trash bags full of the Pegram's items sat damaged outside of the front door to be taken to the trash.

However, she had not heard from the property manager to see if they have a solution so this mess doesn't happen again.

"We don’t have a lot of money. How can you fix this problem so it doesn’t happen again?" she asked.

A voicemail and email to the property manager wasn't returned Friday night.