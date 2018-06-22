Check your boats! Lake Anna water level rising above some docks

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – High water levels at Lake Anna are causing boats to float away from docks, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, deputies say they have received calls for boats floating away from boat lifts and docks after recent heavy rain has caused the lake to rise.

With more rain in the forecast, boat owners are encouraged to check on the condition of your boats as soon as possible and make sure they are secure.

“Please share this post with anyone and everyone that has a boat, or houses a boat, on Lake Anna,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Record high water at Lake Anna VA is above most docks. @nbcwashington @amelia_draper pic.twitter.com/ZHAAsE2iaa — Thomas Benjamin (@tbenj77) June 22, 2018

This is our dock at Lake Anna. Already 3 inches under water and rising pic.twitter.com/x6zgPOhyh9 — Lisa Desabrais (@LisaDesabrais) June 22, 2018

@dougkammerer flooding at Lake Anna 6/22. And continues to rise quickly. pic.twitter.com/eyJ5ykMMZX — Tambra Mcgaw (@luvmycatdograt) June 22, 2018

