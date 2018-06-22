Building character and self-esteem through the Arts

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Candace Adams visits our studio to share about the “Renaissance Academy for the Performing Arts” Open House.
RAPA offers African dance and drumming, hip-hop and ballet classes. They also offer theatre workshops and music lessons.
Exploring the Arts Open House
Saturday, June 30
10AM - 2PM
Saint Paul's Baptist Church
4247 Creighton Road - Henrico
For more information and to volunteer contact Dr. Candace Adams (candace.adams@myspbc.org)
