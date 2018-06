RICHMOND, Va – Colin Cross, Philip Basnight, Taimir Gore and Ben Wilson performed “As Long as I can See” live in our studio. The band “Broke Royals” will take the stage at 2pm as a part of Big Field Day 2018 Saturday, June 23rd at the Innsbrook Pavilion. For more information and the full line up go to: https://xl102richmond.radio.com/events/big-field-day-2018.