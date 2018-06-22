1 man arrested, another still at large after Chesterfield armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have arrested one of two suspects involved in the armed robbery of a Chesterfield County beauty supply store.

Dmazei L. Jones, 22, of the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle, has been arrested in connection to the crime. Police say Jones acted as the lookout during the robbery of Beauty Zone located at 11019 Hull Street Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Jones, who was arrested Thursday, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police still looking for the second suspect.

During the armed robbery Tuesday, the suspect is accused of displaying a gun and demanding cash from the clerk. After the clerk complied with the demands, police say the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes. He held a cloth over his mouth during the robbery.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.