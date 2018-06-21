× Wells Fargo wants to hear from victims of recent Amazon fraud

RICHMOND, Va. — Wells Fargo Bank is working with customers in Virginia who may have noticed fraudulent Amazon charges on their bank statement.

“This is not a breach of Wells Fargo accounts or systems – the fraudsters do not have personally identifiable customer account information and have not gained access to customer accounts,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Kristy Marshall said. “This fraud is specific to unauthorized debit card transactions. As we identify fraudulent transactions, we take quick action to stop the activity and prevent it from happening again, and we are fully reimbursing our customers for fraudulent transactions.”

Marshall would not disclose the number of Virginia customers impacted by the fraud.

“We are working directly with customers in the state of Virginia who were victims of a recent fraud issue that affected some customers in the state,” she said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and challenge of dealing with this experience. ”

She said the bank has taken action to prevent “this particular fraud” from occurring again.

For security reasons, she would not disclose those new security measures.

Customers with concerns were asked to call Wells Fargo’s 24-hour Phone Bank at 1-800-TO-WELLS (small business customers: 1-800-CALL-WELLS).

