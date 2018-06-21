South Richmond dance and mentoring program needs new home

RICHMOND Va. -- Meeting up with her fellow dancers at this Richmond park is what Ja`Meirah Lewis looks forward to all week. The six-year-old, who has quite the moves, does her best to brave the heat practicing outside -- because she loves to dance
“Stages are my favorite to dance on,” Lewis said.
Lewis and her friends are part of the group Serynity Divas, a dance and mentoring group led by Latrice Ingraham.
The girls call her Coach T and she calls them dedicated.
Despite not having an inside venue to practice, the girls keep dancing.
They had to shift from practicing in a local community center to Forest Hill Park.
They`re keeping the faith and praying for a new practice site.
“The need is there, definitely, even if it’s a church or a basement,” Ingraham said. “The need is finding these babies a home.”
Ingraham has no kids of her own and said she`s dedicated to keeping these girls on a positive path, teaching them both dance and life lessons.
“To never give up and never quit,” she explained. “To know there`s always a way, life throws obstacles and you strive to get past them; once you reach a goal, you push towards another goals.
The girls said being a part of Serynity Divas has enriched their lives. They`re taking it all in and hope to one day make their own mark on this world.
“She loves to listen to us about anything and years it`s all about the decisions you make,” Lewis said. “If you don`t make good decisions then bad stuff happens…just want everything to work out for us, everything to be positive.”