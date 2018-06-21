× #RingTheBell for a taste of the Mediterranean

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond caterer Big Herm Baskerville gave us a taste of his Mediterranean-inspired chicken burgers paired with herb couscous. You can check out more of Big Herm’s recipes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big H’s Mediterranean Burgers

Ingredients:

2 lbs skinless boneless chicken thighs (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 tbsp lemon zest

2 oz finely grated parmesean

2 tbsp chopped basil

3 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

In a food processor, place all ingredients except olive oil. Blend well until all ingredients are together. Make patties and place on wax paper. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to get firm. Rub oil on grill or skillet if inside. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve with a sliced tomato and a fresh thick slice of mozzarella. Pair with herbed couscous.