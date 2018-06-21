Police: 2 men stole credit cards, spent thousands at Target, Best Buy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help two identify two men who are accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle and spending thousands of dollars on a shopping spree.

Police said the theft happened on June 15, when credit cards were stolen after a vehicle was broken into at the Highlands subdivision pool.

Those credit cards were then used by two men at the Best Buy and Target in Colonial Heights, according to police. The suspects are accused of charging thousands of dollars on the stolen cards.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.