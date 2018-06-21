× Man loses legs in Myrtle Beach parasailing incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A man had to have both of his legs amputated below the knee following a parasailing accident at Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach online reported. The man was injured when he tried to land on a banana boat in the ocean near 3rd Avenue South Tuesday evening.

“The injuries I saw on his legs, on his foot, there’s blood coming from his leg,” witness Kelly Sinha told Myrtle Beach online. “I saw a lot of blood, to be honest with you.”

Instead of landing on the boat, the man, whose name was not released, landed in the water. His legs came in contact with the boat’s propeller Coast Guard Lt. J.B. Zorn told the news outlet.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

