Man charged with Ashanti Billie’s death can be involuntarily medicated, judge rules

NORFOLK, Va. - A medication hearing happened Thursday morning for the man accused of abducting and killing a Virginia Beach college student.

Eric Brown is facing murder charges for the death of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.

A judge ruled Thursday that Brown can be involuntarily medicated. The judge decided to deny the defenses' request to overturn the decision that he could be involuntarily medicated.

Court documents said Brown was sent to a federal medical center where staff had to restore him to competency after he was found incompetent to stand trial earlier this month.

Billie disappeared in September of last year. She didn't show up to work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Her body was found 11 days later outside a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Friday, Governor Ralph Northam will hold a ceremonial bill signing of the Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program, also know as the Ashanti Alert.

It’s fills a need for an alert when adults go missing, like an Amber Alert but for adults.

Brown faces charges of kidnapping and murder for Billie’s death.

