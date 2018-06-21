Juvenile shows up to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday.

Police said at about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Laburnum Ave. for a reported shooting. Investigators say they received a report of several teens congregated in the area and a gun was fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, no victims were located.

A short time later, a juvenile shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating to see if the victim at the hospital is related to the Laburnum Ave. shooting call.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

37.585369 -77.430916