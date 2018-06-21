Dominion Energy, Richmond leaders deliver AC units to public housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy and the City of Richmond teamed up to help seniors in Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority communities. They launched an initiative to provide 400 air conditioning units to elderly RRHA residents.

Homes in Gilpin Court, built in the 1940s and 1950s have no central air.

In addition to providing the units, Dominion is helping to fund the costs to run them.

"It means a lot that the city cares about its residents," a neighbor named Grace said. "We live here [and] heard so many bad things, so it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing something so wonderful.

We’re told about 80 of the 400 units will be given to Gilpin Court residents.

The Remaining 320 will be placed into homes across the Richmond area.