Walmart shopper wants someone arrested over parking lot incident

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Shane Jenkins said he was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital after an incident outside the Colonial Heights Walmart last Saturday.

After spending $144 inside the store, Jenkins said his issue occurred when a store employee stopped him in the parking lot.

“All of a sudden I feel somebody grab by cart and forcible pull my cart away from me,” Jenkins said. “I hear him yell at me, ‘show me your receipt.'”

Jenkins said his shopping cart was then turned over.

That’s when he said someone else in the parking lot got involved.

“He comes and he goes at my face and tackles me to the ground,” Jenkins claimed. “He’s holding me on the ground, forcing my head into the asphalt.”

The receipt proved Jenkins paid for all his items.

“I think they thought I stole something,” he said.

Paramedics transported Jenkins to the emergency room. He later contacted Colonial Heights Police to file charges against the customer he said tackled him.

“The Colonial Heights Police Department told me that one of their officers reviewed the tape and it clearly showed nobody touched me,” he said. “Either they’re deliberately lying or they’re grossly misrepresenting what the video showed.”

Jenkins said he has filed a complaint with the police department.

Colonial Heights Police said they are investigating the complaint.

“Police did review surveillance footage and found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the Walmart associate,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Despite that statement, multiple sources indicated the Walmart employee lost his job after the incident.