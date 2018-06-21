× City asks residents to vacate property until landlords fix issues

RICHMOND, Va. — The same rental company CBS 6 Problems Solvers has been investigating for over a year over terrible living conditions and numerous violations had another property shut down.

On Wednesday, the city ordered people to leave Chateau De Ville apartments on Westover Hills Boulevard.

Property managers have to get the water working and fix improperly installed water heaters before people can move back into their homes.

The complex was built in 1967, and is now owned by the same company that owns the Flats at Ginter park, where numerous buildings have been condemned by the city.

The city went door to door and posted notices to vacate the premises.

Everybody has either moved to a hotel or gone to live with family and friends.