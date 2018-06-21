× Chubbs, the 29-pound cat, finds new home after being put up for adoption

PASADENA, Calif. — Chubbs, the 29-pound cat whose rescue made recent headlines, will soon be going to a new home after he was adopted early Wednesday afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the cat to find an owner: a couple adopted the butterball feline within the first 30 minutes of a media event for his adoption, KTLA reports.

“Oh my goodness, I’m very happy,” Yvette Viola said while stroking the cat at the event. “I think he’s going to be very happy; he’ll be spoiled, that’s for sure.”

Viola and her husband later posed for a photo with the cat, along with a poster that read in large block letters, “We Love Chubbs.”

Chubbs was supposed to go up for adoption over the weekend, but the Pasadena Humane Society postponed it and continued the search for the owner of the 10-year-old Himalayan mix.

UPDATE: Chubbs has left the building! Yvette and her husband are so excited to be bringing him home. Thanks for all the loving well wishes to Chubbs! #chubbsthecat pic.twitter.com/kKMWd5UEQ7 — Pasadena Humane Soc. (@PasadenaHumane) June 20, 2018

The apparent stray was found wandering alone on a busy Altadena street by a good Samaritan, who took him to the shelter, according to a post last Thursday on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

The cat didn’t have an ID tag or a microchip, and he was in desperate need of grooming, which he received soon after arriving at the shelter.

His fur was deeply matted, likely because he was too big to clean himself, explained Julie Banks, the president and CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society.

His larger size earned him the affectionate nickname Chubbs.

Banks described the him as “29 pounds of love.”

The agency initially delayed the adoption as they monitored the cat’s health and looked into multiple claims of ownership. None of those appeared to have checked out, however, as the organization announced Chubbs would be up for adoption Wednesday beginning at noon.

Prior to the adoption, the shelter said in a news release that anyone looking to take him into a loving home must be willing to work with their veterinarian on putting him on a diet.

The new owner would also have to cover his health costs, which will include additional testing for diabetes and other medical issues.

“While we know Chubbs is adorable, obese cats are more likely to suffer from health issues like heart disease, diabetes and thyroid issues,” the release stated.