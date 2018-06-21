Police ID man accused of trashing Omni Richmond Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the Richmond man accused of trashing the Omni Richmond Hotel as 48-year-old Charles W. McKinney, of Richmond.

"At approximately 11:17 a.m. on June 19, a call was received for an individual, later identified as McKinney, who barricaded himself with possible injuries at the Omni Richmond Hotel," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "When officers arrived, they were directed toward the exterior of the building where they saw a window that was shattered on the 15th floor. Upon entry and further analysis of the situation, police negotiators were called to speak with McKinney for an hour. During that time, McKinney caused significant damage to the hotel. When he stopped communicating with negotiators, officers made entry into the room and took him into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a medical examination."

No one was hurt in the incident.

McKinney was recently released from Central State psychiatric hospital, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those sources said McKinney was admitted to the hospital for a 72-hour hold last week. He was released June 12.

The reason why he was admitted to the hospital was not disclosed.

Inside the hotel Tuesday, McKinney triggered the sprinkler system and at least half of the hotel's 15th floor had water damage, according to Crime Insider sources. Notes scribbled on phone book paper with the word "HELP" were tossed from the 15th floor window.

Video captured by CBS 6 shows a man inside of the hotel room, kicking down a wall to go into another room. Sources say both rooms had “significant damage.”

"Police are still investigating this incident," the Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.