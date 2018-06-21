× Driver gets car stuck under tractor-trailer on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver of a car drove under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

The northbound accident blocked at least one lane and slowed traffic Thursday morning.

“The driver of a Nissan Altima, who is a minor, was taking the ramp from Broad Street to northbound I-95. The Altima driver took the curve too fast and as he was coming out on I-95, he got stuck under a tractor trailer traveling straight on northbound I-95,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Altima and a passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both were minors. There were no injuries sustained for the tractor trailer driver.”

The crash was reported at about 4:46 a.m. Thursday, at the 74 mile marker, near the I-95/I-64 split in downtown Richmond.

The North right lane and right shoulder remain closed for clean-up, according to VDOT. Charges are pending at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.