× Car show & Swap Meet

RICHMOND, Va. –Richmond Region AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America)’s Car Show and Swap Meet is set for Saturday, June 23 from 8 am – 3 pm. at the historic St Joseph’s Villa, 8000 Brook Road, 23227, Richmond, at the intersection of Parham and Brook Roads.

The show features classic cars, customs, 100-year-old automobiles and one of Central VA’s largest automotive swap meets. For more details visit http://www.richmondaaca.com/.