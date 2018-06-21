× Capital One Café now open in former Secco spot in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — A storefront blending of caffeine and credit cards has opened in Carytown.

Capital One Café, a chain of coffee shop/bank branch hybrids that the financial giant has been rolling out nationally, opened Wednesday at 2933 W. Cary St. at the corner of South Sheppard Street.

It’s the second Capital One Café in the Richmond market, joining a spot in Short Pump Town Center that opened in 2017.

The concept features a coffee bar that serves Peet’s Coffee and baked goods from local bakery Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, as well as banking resources such as 24-hour ATMs, private meeting rooms and a staff of Capital One employees.

“Essentially, it’s a bank,” said Courtney Rhodes, Capital One spokeswoman. “We’ve just reimagined the banking experience to fit customer needs by making it digital. … As people are starting to bank more digitally, we wanted to create a bank that fits their everyday lives.”

Customers can do anything they could at a traditional branch, such as make deposits and open credit cards either with the help of a Capital One employee or digitally, she said.

