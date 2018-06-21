2 men wanted in armed robbery of Chesterfield beauty supply store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help two identify two male suspects involved an armed robbery at a Chesterfield County beauty supply store.

The robbery occurred at the Beauty Zone at 11019 Hull Street Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Surveillance video captured both suspects entering the store. Police say one suspect displayed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk. After the clerk complied with the demands, police say the suspect fled the store.

Police say the second suspect acted as a lookout during the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect who entered the business is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow shirt, black pants and gray tennis shoes. He held a cloth over his mouth during the robbery.

The suspect who acted as lookout is described as a black male wearing a white shirt, black pants and light-colored shoes.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.