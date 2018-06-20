VTM’s New Watermelon Eating Champion

RICHMOND, Va – Two-time returning champion Jessica Noll went head to head to defend her title against new competitor Greg McQuade in a watermelon eating contest presented byFran Whittaker and Wick Coleman from the Caroline County Agricultural Fair.

Greg dethroned Jessica as the winner… we’ll have to wait another year for the re-match. The Caroline County Agricultural Fair opens Wednesday, June 20th and runs until Saturday, June 23rd. It takes place at 8332 County Fair Lane in Ruther Glen, VA. http://carolinefair.com/