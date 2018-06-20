× Thief sprays mace at Best Buy employee’s face, flees with stolen goods

HANOVER, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asked for help to identify two female suspects who robbed the Best Buy electronic store in the 7200 block of Battle Hill Drive and maced an employee who tried to stop them.

On June 14, the women allegedly entered the business and went directly to the electronics section where they selected merchandise, concealed it in an empty stroller and then proceeded to leave the business.

As the suspects were exiting the business, a loss prevention associate confronted the suspects about the concealed merchandise, according to Sergeant James Cooper. A suspect sprayed the loss prevention associate in the face with what is believed to be mace and both fled from the store with the stolen merchandise.

Both suspects were seen fleeing the area in a black vehicle with no front license plate.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or who can help identify the suspects, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.