Science Museum teaches students about animals — inside and out

RICHMOND, Va. -- Goochland High School students are learning a lesson, inside and out.

They are not just on a field trip to the Science Museum of Virginia; they’re on an anatomical safari.

"I love it. It's wonderful. I'm very excited," Goochland High School Science Teacher Liz Alford said. “It makes our experiences 3D, as opposed to making them on that flat blackboard or in that flat textbook that you're reading."

"One of the things we try to do at the Science Museum is change your perspective," the museum’s Chief Wonder Officer Rich Conti said. "It's one thing to study animals out of a textbook in a classroom environment, but to actually see real specimens, some of which have taken two years to prepare, in this kind of way; hopefully it will open up their minds just a little bit."

Students are "Building Better Minds" by exploring the intricate biology, zoology and physiology of the world’s most spectacular creatures.

"I just want them to be engaged and excited," Ms. Alford said. "That's the most important thing is for them to want to know more to be engaged with science after we leave this exhibit."