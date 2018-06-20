Veteran Richmond Police K9 peacefully passed away

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department announced the death of retired K-9 Arek.

“K-9 Arek starting working with retired K-9 Officer Jimmy Turner in 2011. They worked as a team for seven years before K-9 Arek retired in February with Officer Turner, who spent 28 years working in the K-9 unit,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Arek passed away peacefully Monday night.”

Arek’s name will be added to the memorial of all former K-9’s of the Richmond Police Department who have passed away.