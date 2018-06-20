× Regal Cinemas will show these family-friendly movies for $1 this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Summer break is finally here for kids and Central Virginia. That also means it’s time for Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express.

For the next nine weeks, participating Regal theaters in the Richmond area will offer family-friendly movies for only $1 with partial proceeds benefiting the Will Rogers Institute.

The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This year’s lineup includes blockbusters like Despicable Me 2, Sing, the LEGO Movie, Trolls, and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

The Summer Movie Express began Tuesday, June 19 and lasts through Wednesday, August 15.

$1 movies. All summer long! Storks and Mr. Peabody & Sherman are playing in this week's Regal Summer Movie Express! https://t.co/oEvjYLo3bP pic.twitter.com/Q0MaWiP2Mk — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) June 19, 2018

Participating theaters include Regal Commonwealth Center Stadium 20 & IMAX, Regal Short Pump Stadium 14 & IMAX, Regal Westchester Commons Stadium 16, Regal Commonwealth Center Stadium 20 & IMAX, and Regal Southpark Mall Stadium 16. Click here for detailed information.

The Summer Movie Express schedule:

Week 1 Tue. Jun 19 to Wed. Jun 20

Storks

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Week 2 Tue. Jun 26 to Wed. Jun 27

Despicable Me 2

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Week 3 Tue. Jul 3 to Wed. Jul 4

The Lego Movie

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Week 4 Tue. Jul 10 to Wed. Jul 11

Sing

The Peanuts Movie

Week 5 Tue. Jul 17 to Wed. Jul 18

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Ferdinand

Week 6 Tue. Jul 24 to Wed. Jul 25

The Secret Life of Pets

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Week 7 Tue. Jul 31 to Wed. Aug 1

The Lego Batman Movie

Trolls

Week 8 Tue. Aug 7 to Wed. Aug 8

Minions

The Boss Baby

Week 9 Tue. Aug 14 to Wed. Aug 15

Paddington 2

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie