RACC waives pet adoption fees due to overcrowding

RICHMOND, Va. — With Richmond Animal Care and Control at full capacity, the shelter is waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding forever homes for their animals.

The shelter posted on Facebook Wednesday after multiple animals entered the shelter, putting them at maximum capacity.

“Help! Someone opened the floodgates today and we are swimming in animals,” said the Facebook post. “Please help us save a life and consider fostering or adopting immediately.”

The shelter said they are especially looking for adopters with no other animals. But, all adopters all welcome.

RACC said they will not euthanize for space.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

