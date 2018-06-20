R•Home Magazine: Fostering Productivity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – After outgrowing their industrial workspace in Manchester, Foster Made (www.fostermade.co) found a historic home downtown for their growing digital technology agency. Architect, Damon Pearson of 3north and designer, Blaine McDermott of MCD Interior Architecture and Design shared about working with the Foster Made team to transform the old building into a space that encourages creativity and productivity.

