Prince George woman evicted from apartment after home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. --Carly Covil reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers and recounted the scary moments she said happened last weekend when two men allegedly forced their way into her Hardwood Square Apartment under the pretense of asking for cigarettes.

She said she and a friend were inside and within seconds there was gunfire.

“My friend was trying to leave and get out of the house and I left out the back door and that`s when they shot over there, and I ran to my neighbor`s house through the back yard and I heard three or four more shots outside in the parking lot,” Covil said.

She said her neighbor called 911 and a short time later police arrived.

“It was very traumatic,” she said. “Stressful and crazy. You never expect for this to happen to you, ever.”

Covil pointed to the bullet holes in the wall, that were cut out for evidence.

“I also have another bullet hole on the other side of the room as well,” she said.

Prince George Police investigated a call for shots fired and ultimately arrested and charged Andre Scott and Timothy Hamilton.

Covil said she and her friend don`t know the suspects but have seen them hanging around the complex. Covil was floored to get a lease termination letter from management, and shocked when she re-read her lease.

“Neither tenants guests or invitees of tenants may engage in activities of violence or threats including but not limited to unlawful discharge a firearm is in the unit or near the premises,” she read out loud.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted Delegate Riley Ingram who owns the property and he said Covil`s story didn`t add up, and he claimed it changed a few times.

Regardless, he said they did give her the required 30 days’ notice.

And he pointed out her lease makes it clear a tenant can be terminated regardless of whether they are at fault for criminal activity inside their home or not.