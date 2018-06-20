× Northrop Grumman cutting 348 jobs in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — As a 13-year IT deal with the state comes to a close, a Northern Virginia-based government contractor’s local employees are feeling the pinch, while waiting to see if they’ll be picked up by a competitor.

Northrop Grumman is laying off 348 employees at its Chester facility at 11751 Meadowville Lane, according to a June 14 filing with the Virginia Employment Commission.

The publicly traded, Falls Church-based aerospace and defense IT company has, since 2005, worked a $2 billion contract from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency to oversee the state’s technology infrastructure.

In May, VITA announced it would terminate its contract with Northrop Grumman effective Aug. 17. The two parties are based in the same office and data center building, which sold late last year for $44 million.

Northrop Grumman spokeswoman Jenna Gregory confirmed the layoffs were due to the agency’s decision to terminate the contract.

