Mother of two facing deportation finds sanctuary at Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. -- Honduran-born Abbie Arevalo-Herrera came to the United States illegally in 2014 to seek asylum after she says the father of her first child made death threats against her.

She has since had another child and married a man who is a permanent resident.

Despite applying for asylum, Arevalo-Herrera is now facing imminent deportation and the separation of her family after she was told to report to ICE on Wednesday to be deported back to Honduras.

The mother of two has taken sanctuary at the First Unitarian Universalist Church near Byrd Park in Richmond.

"I don’t want to be taken away from my family," Arevalo-Herrera said with the help of a translator.

In January, the church announced that they would welcome in people from the Richmond area who are facing deportation.

“We are privileged as a congregation to open our doors to the stranger. To bear witness. To welcome. To practice radical hospitality, because what it says in Jewish scriptures ‘you yourself were once strangers in this land,’” said Rev. Jeanne Pupke.

#BREAKING Honduran-born Abbie Arevalo-Herrera taking sanctuary at #RVA church after she's expected to be deported today. Mother of 2 escaped country after threat from child's father. #JeffSessions announced #asylum seekers can't use domestic abuse as reason to stay in US @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/gssPDZJRnb — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) June 20, 2018

Arevalo-Herrera says she plans to stay there while she appeals her case.

This comes nearly two weeks after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered immigration judges to tighten asylum restrictions.

"Generally, claims by aliens pertaining to domestic violence or gang violence perpetrated by non-governmental actors will not qualify for asylum,” he said.

That ruling is part of the “zero tolerance” policy that Sessions says was necessary to end the lawlessness that currently exists in the immigration system.

“The number of illegal entrants has surged; credible fear claims have sky-rocketed and the percentage of asylum claims found to be meritorious by our judges has declined significantly,” said Sessions. “That's because the vast majority of the current asylum claims we're seeing are not valid and you're not finding them valid.”

