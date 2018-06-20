Truck driver charged after blown tire causes I-95 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck driver was charged after his truck blew a tire and crashed on Interstate 95 in Henrico. The crash was reported at about 10:44 a.m. Wednesday at the 82 mile marker.

"A tanker truck traveling northbound blew a tire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "A sedan also traveling northbound was struck with the tire debris and over corrected losing control and finally resting facing southbound in the northbound lanes. There are no reported injuries or spillage from the tanker truck."

Lloyd Beale Bradley Sr., 62, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Defective Equipment, police said.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.