RICHMOND, Va. –Deep Run Horse Show, Founded in 1955, one of the East Coast’s oldest horse shows kicks off June 20-24, 2018, at the Deep Run Hunt Club Show Grounds, 1540 Deep Run Hunt Club (off Manakin Road), Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. Horses and riders will be competing in over 200 classes over the five-days, vying for championship awards and hoping to gain points towards year-end awards and/or qualifying shows for national competitions, along with competing for prize money. Many of the riders are from Virginia and local to this area.

The show begins at 8:00 a.m. each day, it’s free to watch the show from the covered grandstand, spectator tents, and bleachers. There will also be a variety of arts and crafts shops at the show grounds; including jewelry, art, and clothing. For more information, and a complete schedule and description of all the classes, visit www.deeprunhorseshow.com or call (804)762-2482.