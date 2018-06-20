× Charlottesville rally organizer planning to hold ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The man behind the deadly “Unite the Right” Charlottesville rally last year is planning to hold a ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ in Washington, D.C.

National Park Services (NPS) has approved an application from Jason Kessler to hold a “White Civil Rights” rally in D.C. on the one-year anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally.

Kessler submitted an application on May 8 for a two-day event at Lafayette Square across from the White House. In the application, Kessler wrote that the purpose of the rally is to “protest civil rights abuse.”

“This year we have a new purpose,” Kessler told WUSA. “That’s to talk about the civil rights abuse that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia last year.”

Kessler said that this year’s rally is about protecting “white civil rights.”

“We’re not able to peacefully assemble. We’re not able to speak,” Kessler explained.

In his application, Kessler said he believes that members of Antifa affiliated groups will try to disrupt the rally.

Although the NPS has approved the application, no permit has been issued yet.

A spokesperson from NPS said they are gathering information about the details of the event from organizers so they can create the permit.

The two-day event is scheduled for August 11 and 12.