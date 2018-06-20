Man killed outside Route 1 gas station

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Shell gas station/Burger King along the 5600 block of Boydton Plank Road, according to Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Major William Knott

Crime scene tape had blocked access to the gas station as detectives investigated the homicide.

Details about the victim and shooting suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.