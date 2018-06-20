“Best in Show” in our backyard garden

RICHMOND, Va – About 1,200 dogs will compete in Richmond for the title Best in Show at the Virginia Kennel Club’s two all breed dog shows. Susan Giles the club’s assistant show chairperson and past club president brought some participants with her to our backyard garden. Arabella, a Havanese, and Latte a Lhasa Apso will be competing in Confirmation and Lulu, also a Lhasa Apso will be in Rally.

You can see all of the dogs Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Breed judging begins at 8am both days. Judging of the groups begins at 4pm on Saturday and 3:45pm on Sunday. Admission is free but there is a $5 charge per car for parking. You can find more information at http://www.virginiakennelclub.org/.