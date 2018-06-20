Aunt charged after three toddlers found unattended in Virginia field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Police said a 2-year-old and two 1-year-old boys were left in a Newport News field on Tuesday.

Officers said the children did not sustain any injuries.

Affiliate WTKR with the woman who called 911 around 9:30 a.m.

Christina Myers said she was driving around the neighborhood and spotted the children on the ground at the corner of 22nd street and Jefferson Avenue.

Myers mentioned they appeared to be sweating in the heat and believes they were outside for hours.

"They look like they hadn't been washed in a couple of days. So, they did not look clean," she said.

Police quickly arrived and knocked on doors at the apartments across the street near the field to look for the children's parents or guardian who left them unattended.

"We gave them nutri-grain bars, pretzels, water and we just stood there," Myers said. "We actually picked them up, held them, we were just very saddened with what we saw."

Michelle Givens, 42, was arrested for child neglect and abuse. Police said she was found nearby on 21st street.

Givens told officers that she is the children's aunt and was taking care of them at the time. Child protective services was called and the kids were taken back to their mother.

"Especially since the temperature was very high yesterday so I was very hurt and disgusted," Myers added.

Given's remains in the Newport News City Jail.

Her court date has not yet been set.