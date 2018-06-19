‘Sheehy 8000’ event returns to benefit the American Heart Association

RICHMOND, Va. - The Sheehy Auto Stores' 21st annual Sheehy 8000 sales event will run from May 11th to July 5th. This is a community wide initiative in which all 23 Sheehy Auto dealerships sell cars while raising awareness and money to benefit the American Heart Association.
President Vince Sheehy made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on the event and how the community can get involved. Last year the annual event raised $285,000 for the American Heart Association.
For more information you can visit http://www.sheehyhasheart.org/{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHEEHY AUTO STORES}