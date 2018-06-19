Wayne Covil honors student who excelled despite adversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Savanna Crew, who graduated recently from Colonial Heights High School with multiple honors, faced much adversity. She missed a week of school after her father passed away during her junior year of high school. Despite her loss, she earned straight As, was inducted into the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, served as co-editor the school yearbook, and was named Rotary Student of the Year.

A CBS 6 viewer who graduated with Savanna's mother saw this video and offered to match the gift!

She will attend Old Dominion University in the Fall.