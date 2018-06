RICHMOND, Va – Author Andrew Lawler stopped by our studio to talk about his new book “The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession & the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” He told Cheryl how this mystery is still a part of our national consciousness to this day.

You have the chance to meet Andrew as he signs copies of his new book Tuesday, June 19th at the Fountain Bookstore on Cary St. in Richmond starting at 6:30pm. http://www.andrewlawler.com/the-secret-token/