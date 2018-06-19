Man arrested for touching women shopping at Target in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One man was arrested after two women accused him of touching them inappropriately while they shopped at Target in Mechanicsville .

Maliak Al Mawat, 53, of Henrico County, was charged with two counts of sexual battery, one count of indecent exposure, and public intoxication following the June 18 incident, according to a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

“Deputies responded to a business in the 7200 block of Bell Creek Road for a report of a sexual battery. Once on scene deputies spoke with a female victim who stated a male touched her inappropriately without her consent while she was shopping,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. James Cooper said. “While speaking to the first victim, another female victim approached deputies and had the same complaint and indicated that it just happened.”

Deputies searched the store and found Al Mawat.

He was arrested after the women positively identified him.

Mawat was booked in Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here. Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.