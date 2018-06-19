Chef K Serves Up Southwest Flavor

RICHMOND, Va – Chef K from Chef K’s Tavern walked us through the steps on making a tasty Southwest jicama and chayote slaw and paired it with a homemade ginger limeade! You can see Chef K doing demonstrations at Busch Gardens on Sundays through July 1st. You can also check out her new restaurant in Newport News, VA.. it’s called Chef K’s Tavern.

https://chefkcooking.com/

Jicama Chayote Slaw

1 Chayote Squash, Shredded

1 Jicama, peeled and shredded

½ Red Onion, julienned

1 ½ cups Green Cabbage, shredded

½ cup Cilantro leaves rough chopped

¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tbsp. Honey

¼ cup olive oil

Salt

Black Pepper

Combine the first five ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate smaller bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, and olive oil. Pour over vegetable mixture and toss to coat. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover and chill for an hour then toss and serve.

Ginger Limeade

1 ½ cups Light Brown Sugar

¼ cup Fresh Ginger Puree

1 Cup water

1 Cup Lime Juice

3 Cups Ice water

Lime Wedges

In a sauce pan simmer sugar, water, ginger, and lime juice until sugar is dissolved and ginger has infused a little bit. Remove from heat cover and let set for 30 mins. Mix with ice water and serve in a glass with ice and lime wedge.