Hanover father drowns helping children in Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A Virginia father died Friday after he swam into the Atlantic Ocean to help his daughters who were having trouble swimming in the ocean, according to carolinacoastonline.com. The man, identified as 48-year-old Charles Austin Joy, of Beaverdam, was in cardiac arrest when emergency workers arrived to help.

“We picked him up and performed advanced cardiac life support,” Atlantic Beach Fire/EMS Chief Adam Snyder told the news outlet. “We couldn’t get a response.”

The children were brought back to shore safely, witnesses told carolinacoastonline.

Joy drowned near Bogue Banks at about 7:13 p.m. Friday.

On-duty lifeguards leave the beach around 5:30 p.m. during summer months.

Chief Adam Snyder said Friday was a “yellow flag” day. Swimmers were advised to swim with caution due to moderate currents.

